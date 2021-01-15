S&P 500 Index opens in red below 3,800 as energy stocks underperform

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Friday.
  • S&P 500 Energy Index is down more than 2%.
  • Tech shares help Nasdaq Composite trade in the positive territory.

Major equity indexes in the US started the last day of the week mixed as investors assess President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan and the latest macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.65% on the day at 30,788, the S&P 500 was losing 0.33% at 3,782 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 12,924.

Late on Thursday, Biden announced that the recovery plan will be worth around $1.9 trillion and include $2,000 direct payments to Americans.

On Friday, the US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales in December declined by 0.7%. On a positive note, the Federal Reserve's monthly publication revealed that Industrial Production expanded by 1.6%.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is losing 2.4% pressured by a more-than-1% decline in crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Communication Services and the Technology indexes both trade in the positive territory, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edge higher.

S&P 500 chart (daily)

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD has been extending its falls and dips below 1.21 as US retail sales badly disappointed and the worsening mood is supporting the safe-haven dollar. Markets digest Biden's stimulus plan. US Consumer Sentiment declined to 59.2 points. 

GBP/US has pared its gains and falls toward 1.36 as the dollar gains ground. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown. 

The XAU/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but struggled to extend its recovery amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at $1,849.

Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative. 

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the upside further and trades at shouting distance from Monday's tops beyond 90.70 on Friday.

