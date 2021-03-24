S&P 500 Index opens higher supported by rising energy stocks

Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory on Wednesday.

Energy stocks post impressive gains on the back of rising crude oil prices.

Defensive sectors remain on the back foot after the opening bell.

Major equity indexes in the US opened higher on Wednesday amid a modest improvement in risk sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.55% on the day at 32,606, the S&P 500 Index was gaining 0.47% at 3,928 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.2% at 13,040.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 2.5% on a daily basis supported by a 3.85% increase seen in crude oil prices. Additionally, the Financials Index is rising 1.25% as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 1% following a two-day downward correction.

On the other hand, the defensive sectors, Utilities and Real Estate indexes, both trade in the negative territory following the opening bell.

S&P 500 chart (daily)