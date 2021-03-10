S&P 500 Index opens higher near 3,900 after Tuesday's climb

- Wall Street's main indexes continue to push higher.
- All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory.
- Energy shares post strong gains as crude oil prices rise after a two-day drop.
Major equity indexes in the US manage to build on Tuesday's gains after starting the day higher on Wednesday. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.88% on the day at 32,114, the S&P 500 is rising 0.7% at 3,902 and the Nasdaq Composite is gaining 0.82% at 12,902.
All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell with the Energy Index leading the rally with a gain of 1.4%. The 1.7% increase witnessed in crude oil prices ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change seems to be boosting energy stocks.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February edged lower to 1.3% on a yearly basis in February but failed to trigger a significant market reaction. Later in the session, investors will be keeping a close eye on the 10-year Treasury note auction.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
