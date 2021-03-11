S&P 500 Index opens higher for third straight day supported by tech shares

- Wall Street's main indexes extend the weekly rally on Thursday.
- Technology shares post impressive gains after the opening bell.
- Financial Index is the only major sector in the red.
Major equity indexes in the US opened in the positive territory for the third straight day on Thursday as risk flows continue to dominate financial markets. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.34% on the day at 32,405, the S&P 500 Index was rising 0.65% at 3,924 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1.62% at 12,958.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 1.5% as the biggest percentage gainer in the early trade. Moreover, the Communication Services Index is up 1.06%.
On the other hand, the Financials Index is the only sector trading in the negative territory, losing 0.6% as US Treasury bond yields remain on the back foot following Wednesday's 10-year Treasury note auction.
Meanwhile, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to its lowest post-pandemic level at 712K and helped market sentiment improve.
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745
Gold is trading in the positive territory for third straight day. Next significant resistance for gold is located at $1,745. Sellers could look to take control if XAU/USD drops below $1,720.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.