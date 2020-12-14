S&P 500 Index opens higher, closes in on 3,700

Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on strong footing.

Energy stocks post strong gains to lead the rally.

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is down more than 3%.

Major equity indexes in the US started the first day of the week in the positive territory as coronavirus vaccine rollout and heightened hopes for a US stimulus deal caused a positive shift in risk sentiment. Mirroring the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down more than 3%.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.86% on the day at 3,695, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.76% at 30,278 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1% at 12,495.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index was up nearly 1% after the opening bell supported by rising crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Communication Services Index is the underperformer with a gain of 0.15% on reports suggesting Apple, Amazon and Google could face fines as much as 10% of the annual revenue in the EU.

S&P 500 chart (daily)