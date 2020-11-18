S&P 500 Index opens flat a little above 3,600

- Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday.
- Six of 11 major sectors trade in the positive territory.
- Latest news on coronavirus vaccine fails to boost market sentiment.
Major equity indexes in the US started the day little changed on Wednesday as the latest headline on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate failed to provide a boost to risk sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.13% on the day at 29,824, the S&P 500 was flat at 3,609 and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.15% at 11,960.
Earlier in the day, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it developed with BioNTech showed a 95% effectiveness in the final efficacy analysis of phase three trial. Nevertheless, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down only 1.5% on the day, suggesting that the impact of this announcement on risk perception was limited.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors trade in the positive territory after the opening bell, confirming investors' indecisiveness. Among the gainers, the Industrials Index is up 0.5%. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is losing 0.35%.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD trading around 1.1850, off the highs. Markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3% and US housing figures exceeded expectations.
GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes
GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880
Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.
WTI reaches multi-day highs above $42.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices extend the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and push the barrel of WTI to new highs past the $42.00 mark on Wednesday.