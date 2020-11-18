S&P 500 Index opens flat a little above 3,600

Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday.

Six of 11 major sectors trade in the positive territory.

Latest news on coronavirus vaccine fails to boost market sentiment.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day little changed on Wednesday as the latest headline on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate failed to provide a boost to risk sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.13% on the day at 29,824, the S&P 500 was flat at 3,609 and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.15% at 11,960.

Earlier in the day, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it developed with BioNTech showed a 95% effectiveness in the final efficacy analysis of phase three trial. Nevertheless, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down only 1.5% on the day, suggesting that the impact of this announcement on risk perception was limited.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors trade in the positive territory after the opening bell, confirming investors' indecisiveness. Among the gainers, the Industrials Index is up 0.5%. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is losing 0.35%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)