S&P 500 Index opens decisively higher following last week's slump

- Wall Street's main indexes post strong gains on Monday.
- All major sectors of S&P 500 trade in the positive territory.
- Energy and financial stocks lead the rally after the opening bell.
After suffering heavy losses last week, major equity indexes started March on a firm footing. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.5% on the day at 3,870, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 1.55% at 31,408 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1.45% at 13,096.
Reflecting the positive shift in market sentiment, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 13% on Monday.
All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell. The Energy Index and the Financials Index both gain more than 2% to lead the rally. On the other hand, the Communication Services Index is the underperformer, rising 1% after the opening bell.
Later in the session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be watched closely by market participants.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
