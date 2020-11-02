S&P 500 Index opens decisively higher above 3,300

- S&P 500 Index started the week on strong footing.
- All major sectors of S&P 500 trade in green.
- Focus shifts to PMI data, US election polls.
After suffering heavy losses last week, Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Monday as investors get ready for the US presidential election. As of writing, the S%P 500 Index was up 1.15% on the day at 3,306, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 1.1% at 26,787 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.85% at 11,004.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell and the Materials Index is leading the rally with a daily gain of 1.65% at the time of press. On the other hand, the Energy Index is up only 0.4% pressured by the poor performance of crude oil prices.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be releasing their Manufacturing PMI reports for October. Additionally, the market participant will keep a close eye election polls, especially swing states such as North Carolina, Florida, Iowa and Ohio.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold climbs to three-day tops, $1900 mark back in sight
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and shot to three-day tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move to reclaim the $1900 mark.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.