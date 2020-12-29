S&P 500 Index opens at new all-time highs above 3,750

Wall Street's main indexes trade at new all-time highs.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 stay in the green after the opening bell.

After closing in the positive territory on Monday, major equity indexes extended the rally on Tuesday and opened at new record highs. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% on the day at 30,357, the S&P 500 was rising 0.42% at 3,751 and the Nasdaq Composite was advancing 0.55% at 12,909.

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 1.5% on the day.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell with the Healthcare Index gaining 0.7% as the top performer. On the other hand, the Financials Index is up only 0.1%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)