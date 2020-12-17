S&P 500 Index opens at new all-time highs above 3,720

Major equity indexes started the day decisively higher on Thursday.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both notched new all-time highs.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory.

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Thursday as investors cheer the Federal Reserve's commitment to supporting the economic recovery and the imminent US stimulus deal.

As of writing, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both up around 0.6% and trading at record highs of 3,722 and 12,751, respectively. Furthermore, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.5% at 30,300.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine told MSNBC that sides had basically reached a deal on the coronavirus relief aid bill and added that they were putting together the legislative text.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 stay in the positive territory after the opening bell. The risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 1% as the top gainer and the Financials Index is the underperformer, rising only 0.08%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)