S&P 500 Index opens at lowest level since late, stays above 3,200

Major equity indexes in the US opened modestly lower.

Rising tech shares helped Nasdaq climb into the negative territory.

Healthcare stocks underperform in the early trade on Thursday.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the negative territory on Thursday but staged a rebound in the first hour of the session. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index, which touched its lowest level since July 30th at 3,209, was down only 0.06% on the day at 3,235. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.15% at 26,719 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25% at 10,858.

The S&P 500's Technology Index and the Communication Services Index both trade in the positive territory, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gain traction.

On the other hand, energy stocks are, once again, underperforming with the Energy Index losing more than 1%.

Among the S&P 500-listed companies, Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI: NYSE) shares are up more than 6% boosted by upbeat earnings figures. On the flip side, Carmax Inc (KMX: NYSE) is down more than 8% as the biggest daily percentage decliner.

S&P 500 chart (daily)