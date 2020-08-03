S&P 500 Index opens at fresh multi-month highs, closes in on 3,300

Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing.

Technology and healthcare shares post strong gains on Monday.

S&P 500's defensive sectors trade in the negative territory.

Major equity indexes in the US opened in the positive territory on Monday. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is trading at its highest level since late February at 3,290, gaining 0.55% on a daily basis. Furthermore, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are up 0.45% and 1%, respectively.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index is gaining more than 2% fueled by Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) shares, which are up 4.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Additionally, the Healthcare Index is rising more than 0.6% to provide an additional boost to indices.

On the other hand, defensive sectors trade in the negative territory. At the moment, the Real Estate and the Utilities indexes are both losing around 0.9% on the day.

S&P 500 chart (daily)