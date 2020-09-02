S&P 500 Index opens at fresh all-time highs above 3,540 boosted by tech rally

Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Wednesday.

Technology shares post strong gains to fuel the rally.

S&P 500's defensive sectors trade in the negative territory.

Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher on Wednesday as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets. The S&P 500 Index touched a new record-high of 3,546 at the opening bell and was last seen gaining 0.4% on the day at 3,541. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.55% 28,797 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.8% at 12,388.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index and the Communication Services Index both gain around 0.8% to lead the rally. On the other hand, the defensive S&P 500 sectors, Real Estate, Healthcare, Utilities, post modest losses in the early trade to confirm the upbeat market mood.

S&P 500 chart (daily)