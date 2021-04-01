S&P 500 Index notches new record high above 4,000 as tech rally continues

- Major equity indexes started April on a strong footing.
- S&P 500 touched a new all-time high above 4,000 after the opening bell.
- Risk-sensitive tech shares continue to fuel the rally.
On the first day of the second quarter, Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory and the S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high of 4,002. The sharp decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be providing a boost to risk sentiment. Mirroring the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 6% on Thursday.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.72% at 4,001, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.2% at 33,036 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1.55% at 13,295.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Technology Index and the Communication Services Index both gain more than 1% as the top performers after the opening bell. On the other hand, the defensive sectors, Utilities and Healthcare, stay in the negative territory.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750 as stocks rise and push away worries about France's new lockdown. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.