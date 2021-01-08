S&P 500 Index notches new record high above 3,800 despite disappointing NFP report

Wall Street's main indexes opened in the positive territory on Friday.

Nonfarm Payrolls in US fell sharply in December.

S&P 500 Energy Index is up more than 1% after opening bell.

Major equity indexes in the US started the last day of the week decisively higher as investors shrugged off the disappointing December jobs report. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was trading at a new all-time high of 3,821, gaining 0.5% on the day. Additionally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are up 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

The monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls in December declined by 140,000, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 71,000. Market participants may be pricing the prospects for additional stimulus after this dismal reading.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 1.02% as the top performer after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Fİnancials Index, which posted strong gains in the previous two trading days amid surging Treasury bond yields, is in the negative territory.

S&P 500 chart (daily)