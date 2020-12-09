S&P 500 Index notches new record high above 3,700

- Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Wednesday.
- Energy stocks post strong gains to support S&P 500.
- Technology shares underperform and weigh on Nasdaq Composite.
Major equity indexes opened mixed on Wednesday as the poor performance of technology shares make it difficult for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to push higher. Nevertheless, heightened hopes about US lawmakers reaching an agreement on the $900 billion coronavirus aid seems to be allowing stock markets to keep a firm footing.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both notched new all-time highs after the opening bell and were last seen gaining 0.16% and 0.4%, respectively, at 3,709 and 30,317. In the meantime, the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.13% at 12,563.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 1.5% as the largest percentage gainer in the early trade. On the other hand, the Technology Index is down 0.2%.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
