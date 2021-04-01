S&P 500 Index: Move above 4000 to open the door to the 4070/75 area – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has ended the quarter strongly and at record highs with the spotlight on its two-month channel top at 3994. Support at 3949/43 holding can keep the immediate bias higher for a clear break above here and then the psychological 4000 barrier for a move to the 4070/75 region, as reported by Credit Suisse.
S&P 500 ends the month and the quarter strongly, closing back at its record high
“Whilst above support from the rising 13-day exponential average and price support at 3949/43 the immediate risk is seen staying higher for a clear break above 3994/4000 to mark an acceleration in the uptrend. We would then see Fibonacci projection resistance at 4008 next, ahead of the top of the weekly Bollinger Band at 4025/27 and eventually our 4070/75 next core objective.”
“Near-term support moves to 3959. Below 3943 can mark a minor top to raise the prospect of lengthier sideways ranging and a fall back to the price gap from last Friday morning at 3918/10, with fresh buyers expected here. Below though would instead open the door to a retest of last week’s low and the 63- day average at 3862/54.”
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.