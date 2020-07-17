S&P 500 Index little changed after Florida reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 11,466 to a total of 327,241.

Further details of the report revealed that the total COVID-19-related fatalities rose by 130 to 4,912 and current hospitalizations stood at 8,968, up 342 in the past 24 hours.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up only 0.1% on the day at 3,219 points.