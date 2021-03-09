S&P 500 Index: Lengthy consolidation/corrective phase to unfold – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 is expected to remain in a potentially lengthy consolidation/corrective phase with key resistance seen at the near-term downtrend at 3896, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“S&P 500 strength yesterday was capped ahead of its near-term downtrend, today seen at 3896 and the subsequent retreat has seen the market move back below its 13-day exponential average, now at 3838. This choppy price action is seen adding weight to our view that the market has entered a lengthy consolidation/corrective phase following the move to our 3900/3930 core target in mid-February and for the time being we are reluctant to materially chase either strength or weakness.”
“Below support at 3808/04 is needed to clear the way for a fall back to 3784, a break of which is needed for a retest of the 3723 recent low. Beneath here can see a test of which we look to be better support at 3694/78 – the late January low and 38.2% retracement of the rally from late October.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at 3847/52, above which can see strength back to 3881, then a retest of the downtrend at 3896, but with a fresh cap expected here.”
“Above 3915 stays needed to suggest the correction is over and core bull trend resumed, for a move back to 3950/51.”
