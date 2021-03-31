S&P 500 Index: Key resistance at 3984/93 caps, fresh pullback expected – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 remains capped as expected at its record high and two-month channel top at 3984/93 and economists at Credit Suisse look for the market to stay capped here for now for a fresh pullback into the range.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 stays sidelined near-term with the market still capped as expected at key resistance from the range highs and two-month channel top at 3984/93. Whilst our broader outlook stays bullish for an eventual move to 4070/75, we suspect this resistance remains intact for now and we see a fresh pullback into the range.”
“Support remains at 3943/33 initially, below which can see a fall back to the price gap from last Friday morning at 3918/10. We look for this to then ideally hold to keep the immediate risk higher in the range. Below though would instead open the door to a retest of last week’s low and the 63-day average at 3858/54.”
“Above 3993 in due course though should see the two-month range resolved to the topside with resistance then seen next at the psychological 4000 level ahead of Fibonacci resistance at 4008, which we would look to cap at first. Big picture though, we maintain our 4070/75 objective.”
