S&P 500 Index holds off support at 4119 to keep the risk higher – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has held price and 13-day exponential average support at 4119/18 and despite the overextension signals this keeps the immediate bias higher for now for the 4200 mark. Economists at Credit Suisse will continue to look for a consolidation/corrective phase to emerge from here.
Consolidation/corrective phase to ideally emerge from 4200
“The setback in the S&P 500 has been contained by key price and rising 13-day exponential average support at 4119/18 and whilst we remain of the view the market remains seen at its ‘typical’ extreme (the market remains 15% above its 200-day average) the immediate bias is still seen higher for now whilst above 4119/18.”
“Above 4165 is expected to clear the way for a move back to 4191, then our Q2 objective of 4200 where we would then look for a fresh attempt to set a cap and for a consolidation/corrective phase to emerge. A closing break above 4200 though can keep the immediate risk higher for resistance next at 4225, then near-term trend channel resistance at 4236/38.”
“Support moves to 4165 initially, then 4138/36, below which is needed for a fall back to retest the 13-day exponential average and price support at 4119/18. Below here remains needed to mark a near-term top to clear the way for a deeper setback with support then seen initially at 4097/96.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
