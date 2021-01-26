- S&P 500 notched a new all-time high after opening bell.
- S&P 500 Energy Index is up more than 2%.
- Investors remain focused on key quarterly earnings reports.
Major equity indexes in the US started the second day of the week in the positive territory as investors await quarterly earnings figures. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.35% at a fresh record high of 3,870, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.42% at 31,085 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.25% at 13,517.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 2.1% as the biggest daily percentage gainer after the opening bell. On the other hand, the Utilities Index is losing 0.65%.
Earlier in the day, General Electric Co (GE: NYSE) reported better-than-expected industrial free cash flow for the fourth quarter. At the moment, GE is up 8.55% on the day at $11.94 as the best-performing S&P 500-listed stock.
Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, Microsoft will release its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the closing bell.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
