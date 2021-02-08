S&P 500 Index hits new record high above 3,900

- Wall Street's main indexes touched new all-time highs on Monday.
- Energy shares post strong gains on rising crude oil prices.
- S&P 500 Real Estate Index trades in the negative territory.
Major equity indexes in the US started the new week on a firm footing and notched new record highs after the opening bell. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.6% on a daily basis at 31,337, the S&P 500 was gaining 0.47% at 3,905 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.4% at 13,656.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the S&P 500 Energy Index was up 2.6% in the early trade supported by a more-than-1% increase in crude oil prices. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is losing 0.5% as the only major sector trading in the negative territory.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, investors seem to be pricing prospects for additional fiscal stimulus.
S&P 500 chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits record highs as Tesla's $1.5 billion investment
Tesla has stated that it expects to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment in the near future.Tesla has invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, according to its annual report. BTC/USD has hit a new all-time high above $43,000.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a small bullish gap but stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair regained its traction ahead of the American session and touched a daily high of $1,830.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.9% on the day at $1,830.40.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.