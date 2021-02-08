S&P 500 Index hits new record high above 3,900

Wall Street's main indexes touched new all-time highs on Monday.

Energy shares post strong gains on rising crude oil prices.

S&P 500 Real Estate Index trades in the negative territory.

Major equity indexes in the US started the new week on a firm footing and notched new record highs after the opening bell. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.6% on a daily basis at 31,337, the S&P 500 was gaining 0.47% at 3,905 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.4% at 13,656.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the S&P 500 Energy Index was up 2.6% in the early trade supported by a more-than-1% increase in crude oil prices. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is losing 0.5% as the only major sector trading in the negative territory.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, investors seem to be pricing prospects for additional fiscal stimulus.

S&P 500 chart (daily)