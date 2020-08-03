S&P 500 Index: High-level consolidation to end above 3279/81 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 moved strongly higher on Friday and closed the week at 3271 but only above 3279/81 would be seen bringing the high-level consolidation phase to an end. Key support remains seen at 3200, economists at Credit Suisse apprise.

Key quotes

“S&P 500 moved sharply higher on Friday as the market once again held above key price support at 3200, as well as its rising 13-day average, currently at 3232. Despite this strength though, above the recent ‘reversal day’ high and price resistance at 3279/81 remains needed to bring this high-level consolidation phase to an end with resistance then seen next at 3288 and then more importantly at the top of the February price gap at 3328/38, which we expect to remain a major barrier.”

“Support is seen at 3246 initially, then 3232 and then 3220. Only below 3200 though would be seen establishing a near-term top and a more concerted turn lower within the broader sideways range, with support then seen next and initially at 3173.”