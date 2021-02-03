S&P 500 Index: High-level consolidation phase to develop ahead of a move to 3900 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 strong recovery continues but for now, we continue to look for a high-level consolidation phase to emerge ahead of an eventual move to 3900.
See: Reddit-fuelled trades of last week sees astonishing rallies plummeting once again – Deutsche Bank
Key quotes
“A strong recovery for the S&P 500 has seen the market remove resistance from the price gap from last Friday morning and the midpoint of the ‘real body’ of the bearish ‘reversal week’ at 3778/87, leaving the market testing what we see as more important resistance at the 3837/50 price gap. With a large bearish “reversal week” in place our bias remains for this to cap for now for a phase of high-level consolidation.”
“Support is seen at 3813 initially, then the price gap from yesterday morning at 3792/73. Below here is needed to reinforce a sideways ranging phase for a fall back to 3726, then more important support, starting at 3694 and stretching down to the low for the year at 3663.”
“Above 3850 though would increase the risk the setback may already be over for a move back to the 3871 high and eventually our long-held 3900/04 ‘measured triangle objective’ also now trend resistance from November.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.