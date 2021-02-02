S&P 500 Index: Gap resistance at 3778/87 to cap – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index ideally holds below resistance at 3778/87 to maintain the immediate threat of a deeper corrective setback. Big picture though, analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for the unfolding of a lengthier consolidation phase within the core uptrend.
See – S&P 500 Index: Recent comparisons to the tech bubble are misplaced – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“S&P 500 has recovered back to the price gap from last Friday morning, also the midpoint of the ‘real body’ of the bearish ‘reversal week’ at 3778/87. With DeMark Sequential exhaustion signals still in place, we continue to look for this to try and cap for a fresh move lower and the unfolding of a lengthier corrective phase.”
“Support is seen at 3755 initially, with a move below 3726 needed for a fall back to 3694 and then the 63-day average and low for the year at 3673/63, where we would look for an attempt to establish a floor. A direct break can see bearish pressure increase further for a test of the 38.2% retracement of the October/January rally and December lows at 3636/28.”
“Above 3787 though would lessen the threat of a more serious price move lower and instead suggest we are set for a high-level consolidation range, with resistance then seen next at the larger price gap at 3837/50.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
