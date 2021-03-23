S&P 500 Index: Further consolidation and range-trading to emerge – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is expected to stay capped at 3980/84 and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a lengthier consolidation and range-trading phase to emerge. Supports are seen at 3886/84, then more importantly at the 63-day average at 3835.
Key quotes
“Our base case scenario remains that the market is in a broader consolidation phase, and we thus do not look to chase strength much further and we look for further neutral range trading.”
“Near-term support moves to 3930, then 3913/11, below which can see a retest of the recent low and 38.2% retracement of the March rally at 3886/84.”
“Beneath 3886/84 can increase the risk for a deeper corrective setback with price support seen at 3874 next, ahead of 3854/52 and then what we view as more important support from the 63-day average, now at 3835, ahead of which we look for a better floor.”
“Resistance moves to 3955 initially above which can see a move back to 3970/80, but with fresh sellers expected here. Above 3984 is needed to reassert the broader uptrend, for 4000 initially.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
