S&P 500 Index: Faces fierce resistance as Remdesivir hopes battle COVID-19 data – Confluence Detector

The S&P 500 Index is torn between two opposing forces – hopes for a coronavirus cure after Gilead's announcement of progress with Remdesivir, and concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the US. How is the stock index positioned on the chart?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing the S&P 500 Index is facing fierce resistance at 3,164, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the previous 15min-high, and the all-important previous weekly high.
If it breaks higher, the next target is 3,194, which is the meeting point of the Bollinger Band one-day Upper, the BB 4h-Upper, and the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1.
Support is at 3,157, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 5-15m, and the BB 4h-Middle.
Further down, the downside target for stock bears is at 3,126, which is where the BB 15min-Lower and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month converge.
S&P 500 Chart
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.