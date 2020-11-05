S&P 500 Index extends rally into fourth straight day, opens above 3,500

Wall Street's main indexes continue to push higher.

S&P 500 Index climbs above 3,500 at the opening bell.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory.

Major equity indexes in the US started they fourth straight day in the positive territory on Thursday as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets with Joe Biden inching closer to winning the presidential election. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 1.73% on the day at 3,502, the highest level since October 16th, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 1.3% at 28,209. Finally, the Nasdaq Composite was surging 2.4% at 12,061.

Confirming the risk rally, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 8.52% on the day at 27.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell. At the moment, the Materials Index and the Technology Index are up 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. On the other hand, the Healthcare Index, which was the best performer of the day on Wednesday, is gaining only 0.25%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)