S&P 500 Index down 0.35% on Friday after Florida reports 12,444 new COVID cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 12,444 to a total of 402,312, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily update revealed that COVID-19-related fatalities in Florida rose by 136 to 5,768 and current hospitalizations declined by 302 to 9,253.

Market reaction

Investors largely ignored this report and the market mood remains sour with major US equity indexes trading in the negative territory. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.35% on the day at 3,224.