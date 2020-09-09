S&P 500 Index: Deeper corrective setback to test support at 3280/60 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 has gapped lower, reinforcing its rejection from the upper end of its “typical” extreme and the Credit Suisse analyst team continue to look for a deeper corrective setback to test support at 3280/60.

Key quotes

“Whilst 3378/80 caps the immediate risk is seen lower with support below 3326 seen at 3307/03 ahead of our ‘ideal’ objective of what we continue to look to be better support at 3280/59 where we will look for a floor – the 38.2% retracement of the rally from mid-May, 23.6% retracement of the entire rally from March, July high and 63-day average. Failure to hold 3260/59 can expose the 200-day average at 3094.”

“Above 3380 can ease the immediate downside bias for a recovery back to the top of the price gap from yesterday morning at 3427 and with the 13-day average not far above at 3441, we would expect fresh sellers here.”