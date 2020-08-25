S&P 500 Index: Corrective phase to emerge – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 has moved to a decisive new record high above 3394 for a move to the 3432/36 resistance. Despite the improvement in momentum, analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for this to try and cap for a corrective phase.

Key quotes

“S&P 500 has gapped higher to a conclusive new record high and a move to our ‘ideal’ objective of Fibonacci projection at 3432/36. With potential trend channel resistance just above at 3443 it is from here we continue to look for a correction lower to finally emerge.”

“Support moves to 3414/13 initially, with a break below 3400/3397 needed to ease the immediate upside bias, with support then seen at the uptrend from late June at 3382 today, with the 13-day exponential average at 3370. Only below the 3355/54 recent low though would see a (small) price top established to confirm a more important near-term peak, with support then seen next at 3326.”

“Should strength directly extend and a close above 3443 be posted this would suggest the trend has entered a more accelerated phase with resistance seen next at 3450/52, then 3466.”