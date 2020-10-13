S&P 500 Index: Core uptrend back to the 3588 high and eventually beyond – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has surged higher again after completing its “head & shoulders” base above the mid-September highs at 3429/44 and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a resumption of the core uptrend back to the 3588 high and then for new record highs.
Key quotes
“Another strong move higher after the completion of its ‘head & shoulders’ base above key resistance from the mid-September highs and 61.8% retracement of the fall from September at 3429/44, with the market gapping higher yet again. Given the strength of the past four days, a knee-jerk pullback should be allowed for, but dips will stay seen as corrective and we maintain our bullish outlook and look for strength back to not only the 3588 record high but beyond in due course.”
“We see resistance above the high of yesterday at 3565 next and eventually the 3588 high, also essentially the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme (15% above the 200-day average). Whilst this should clearly be respected we look for a break in due course with the ‘measured base objective’ at 3653.”
“Support moves to 3525 initially, then 3500, with the lower end of the price gap from yesterday at 3482/77 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. A break can see a deeper pullback to 3458/47, but with fresh buyers expected here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
