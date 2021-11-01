S&P 500 Index consolidates recent gains, remains above 4600

Of course, whether or not dip-buyers will actually show up or not will depend on whether any retracement lower is predominantly being driven by position adjustment or an actual deterioration in the fundamental backdrop. A negative economic shock (perhaps a new, highly dangerous Covid-19 variant, or a fresh spike in energy prices) could fulfill this criterion, as could a hawkish shift in Fed policy that is deemed by market participants as a “policy mistake” (i.e. that the Fed’s overly hawkish stance will hurt growth or even trigger a recession). Equity investors don’t seem overly worried about these risks right now and Q3 corporate earnings have, thus far, been (mostly) bumper. But if any such negative fundamental scenarios were to unfold, dip-buyers would be well to be a little more cautious.

After closing above the 4600 level for the first time last Friday, meaning the index ended the month up nearly 7.0% (its best month since November 2020), the index has been consolidating. On an intra-day basis, the index has swung within a 4595-4620ish range and is right now trading close to 4610, putting it on course for another record close. Given the sheer pace of gains in recent weeks, it would seem reasonable to see a period of relative underperformance going forward or perhaps even a bit of a profit-taking driven technical retracement. One key level that any potential patient but dip-hungry equity bulls would be looking at would be the high from back in September at around 4550, which acted as a decent area of resistance and then support as it was broken through in October. If this level is a little too obvious and if stops are triggered, deepening the pullback, the next area to look at would be the 4460-4480 zone, where a late August high, the 21 and 50-day moving averages each resides. Again, this might be another place the dip-buyers want to get involved.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.