S&P 500 Index clings to gains after Florida reports 4,752 new COVID-19 cases

Florida's Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 4,752 to a total of 491,884, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 73 to 7,279 and the hospitalizations edged up by 10 to 7,992.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was up 0.54% on a daily basis at 3,299 points.