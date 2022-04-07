“Key support is seen at the 63-day average, price lows and 38.2% retracement of the recovery from the March low, which all coincide at 4455/50. Only a break below here would turn the short-term risks back lower within the range, with next supports then seen at 4376, then 4252.”

“Above 4663/68 would open the door to a move to 4707/12 next, then what we look to be tougher resistance, starting at 4744/49. We expect a cap around this zone, in line with our broader medium-term view that the market is set to stay trapped in a broader mean-reverting phase.”

“S&P 500 is holding around its key 63 and 200-day moving averages at 4490/50 and short-term MACD momentum stays outright positive, even if is starting to roll over. We, therefore, stay directly biased higher whilst above 4455/50 and look for a test of the 78.6% retracement of the 2022 fall and price resistance at 4663/68.”

The S&P 500 Index has come under pressure over the past couple of sessions, however key support at 4455/50 is still holding for now. Only a break below here would turn the short-term risks back lower in the range, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.