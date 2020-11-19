S&P 500 Index bull's sapped of energy in the face of rising covid cases

- Wall Street retreats on surging covid cases and a rise in jobless claims.
- Investors fear that soaring cases will stifle growth in the world's largest economy.
US stocks have been under pressure on surging COVID-19 cases and a rise in jobless claims.
At the time of writing, the S&P 500 Index is trading at 3,566 having travelled between a range of 3,543.84 and 3,570.63.
The index was set for its third straight session of losses, retreating further from its record closing high hit on Monday following positive data on a coronavirus vaccine.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb and in the absence of fresh stimulus measures and the concerns of stalling growth in the world's largest economy was amplified on today's data in Initial Claims for state unemployment benefits.
The data was tallying a seasonally adjusted 742,000 for the week ended Nov. 14. This was compared with 711,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 707,000 applications.
Pfizer have said that final analysis of their vaccine suggests it is 95% effective, with no significant safety issues so far across the 44,000-participant trial. This puts it at par with the Moderna shot.
''All up, the path to inoculation and the reopening of borders may be shortening – this is certainly an upside risk to our outlook – but hurdles, such as further safety testing, approval, the scale of manufacture, and distribution still need to be cleared,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Meanwhile, market participants are now looking to the Federal Reserve for signs it could step in with fresh monetary stimulus.
The Fed chose not to rock the boat last time around and has left monetary policy and its communications unchanged.
However, there is growing speculation that they will act to offer more support in the next meeting around as renewed Covid-19 containment measures weigh more heavily on the economic outlook.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3559.25
|Today Daily Change
|-44.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.23
|Today daily open
|3603.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3469.14
|Daily SMA50
|3423.32
|Daily SMA100
|3371.76
|Daily SMA200
|3139.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3627.25
|Previous Daily Low
|3598.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3674.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3512.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3548.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|3234.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3616.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3609.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3592.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3563.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3638.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3649.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD trims early losses hovers around 1.3250
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 from where it recovered to the current price zone, amid contradictory Brexit-related headlines. Hopes returned after EU’s chief negotiator Barnier suspended next week's briefing.
XAU/USD softer, challenges the $1,850 mark
The yellow metal extends the weekly leg lower and navigates at shouting distance from the key support area near $1,850 per ounce troy. The better note around the greenback puts the metal under pressure and forces it to grind lower.
Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.
WTI comes under pressure and drops to $41.50
Crude oil prices face the re-emergence of sellers and recede to the $41.50 region in the second half of the week.