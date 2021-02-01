S&P 500 Index: Bearish setup compounded, scope now for 3636/28 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has seen a further sharp fall following the daily and weekly DeMark sequential exhaustion signals and a bearish “reversal week” has now also been established to further increase bearish pressure. The Credit Suisse analyst team looks for a retest of the rising 63-day average and low for the year at 3666/63.
Key quotes
“The technical outlook for the S&P 500 continues to deteriorate as not only do we have daily and weekly DeMark sequential exhaustion signals in place along with a divergent daily and weekly bearish RSI momentum setup but also now and potentially more significantly a bearish “reversal week” has been established on high volume. This raises the risk we may be set for a more significant and deeper correction lower than originally looked for.”
“We maintain our tactical bearish bias and look for a test of the 63-day average and low for the year at 3666/63. Whilst we would look for an attempt to hold here, a direct break can see bearish pressure increase further for a test of the 38.2% retracement of the October/January rally and December lows at 3636/28. Whilst we would expect a better defence of support here, a break would confirm we are indeed set for a more protracted fall with support seen next at 3488 and then the 200-day average at 3350, which if seen would represent a 13.5% fall from the peak.”
“Resistance is seen at 3742 initially, with the immediate risk seen lower whilst below the price gap from Friday morning at 3778/87.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
