S&P 500 Index: Above 3899/97 keeps the immediate risk higher with next resistance at 3975/80 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 above 3899/97 can see the immediate risk stay higher with resistance seen at 3960 initially ahead of 3975/80 and eventually the 4070/75 neighborhood, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“S&P 500 maintains its break above its near-term downtrend from mid-February and although the market has yet to close in a new record high above 3950/51, the immediate risk stays seen higher. We would stress though that we remain of the view the next phase of strength is likely to be a choppier trend higher.”
“Whilst support at 3899/97 holds the immediate risk should stay higher for a move back to 3960, then what we look to be tougher initial resistance at 3975/80, from which we will look for a fresh pullback. Big picture, we continue to look for a move in due course to 4070/75.”
“Near-term support remains at 3915. Below 3899/97 would warn of a deeper pullback to test support next at 3880/75 but with fresh buyers expected here.”
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745
Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green. Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745. Key support for gold is located at $1,700.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.