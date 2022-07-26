S&P 500 Futures, yields return to the bear’s desk as recession fears weigh on sentiment

- Market sentiment fades the week-start cautious optimism amid fears of economic slowdown.
- Downbeat US data, Walmart’s profit warning joins pre-Fed anxiety to spoil the mood.
- S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields fade the previous day’s corrective pullback.
- US Consumer Confidence eyed ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
The risk profile fails to extend the week-start cautious optimism amid fears of economic slowdown. Also weighing on the sentiment could be the traders’ cautious mood ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures fail to trace Wall Street as it retreats to 3,955, down 0.40% intraday. On the same line is the US 10-year Treasury yields, down 3.5 basis points near 2.78%, reversing the previous day’s rebound to 2.81%.
It’s worth noting that the inversion between the 10-year and the 2-year US Treasury yields, as well as the recently high inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, highlight fears of recession.
That said, Monday’s Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for July, preceded by Friday’s US S&P Global PMIs for July, also strengthened economic fears.
However, two US Treasury officials, namely Ben Harris, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and Neil Mehrotra, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics raised hopes for a firmer US Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The officials wrote, per Reuters, that gross domestic income (GDI), which measures aggregate income -- wages, business profits, rental and interest income -- continued to rise in the first quarter at a 1.8% annual pace, while GDP fell.
Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talked down fears of the US recession while saying, “A second quarter GDP contraction would not signal recession because of underlying job market strength, demand and other indicators of economic health.”
On a different page, Bloomberg’s analysis suggests the Chinese recession concerns weighing on the economic slowdown in the major economies also weigh on the market sentiment. “China’s economic slowdown is spilling over to major exporting nations in Europe and East Asia through falling demand for manufactured goods, causing Germany and South Korea to post rare deficits with the world’s second-largest economy,” said Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, Walmart’s slashing of profit forecasts and fears of less consumer spending going forward are additional catalysts that contribute to the risk-off mood amid a sluggish session. On the same line was the global rating giant Moody’s downgrade of European growth forecasts amid the energy crisis.
Looking forward, US CB Consumer Confidence for July, prior 98.7, appears the key for traders to watch. Also important will be the US New Home Sales for June, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for July and House Price Index data for May. Above all, the pre-Fed chatters and growth-related talks will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take control and on track to hunt down 0.7050
AUD/USD has spiked in the Asian trade and from a daily perspective, the bulls have their eyes on a move beyond the recent highs towards the 0.7050 mark as the price climbs the trendline support.
EUR/USD: Bulls could be about to throw in the towel
EUR/USD is on the verge of a breakout one way or the other. The euro bulls have been in charge at the start of the week but they could be tiring at this juncture.
Gold bulls eye $1,732-33 hurdle, focus on US data, Fed
Gold price consolidates the week-start losses as bulls again approach the 100-SMA resistance during Tuesday’s Asian session, after failing to cross the same during the last two days. US dollar weakness underpins XAU/USD up-moves but risk-aversion tests buyers.
Ethereum Classic: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!