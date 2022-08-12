S&P 500 Futures, yields retreat from monthly tops as Fed hawks resist cheering softer inflation

- Market sentiment remains divided amid a light calendar, mixed clues.
- S&P 500 Futures extend pullback from three-month high, yields snap three-day uptrend at 12-day peak.
- Softer PPI, CPI fail to reject Fed hawks, China headlines, recession also test optimism.
After an upbeat mid-week, global markets remain sluggish as they await the final dossier of the key data during Friday’s Asian session. Also keeping the traders on their toes are the mixed feelings surrounding inflation and growth, not to forget fears of geopolitical and trade tussles.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street began Thursday on a positive side before closing mixed while the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied 10 basis points (bps) to 2.88% at the latest. It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures remains indecisive around 4,215 and the US Treasury yields remain firmer by the press time.
Starting with the inflation, US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July tracked the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) while easing to 9.8% YoY versus 11.3% prior and 10.4% market forecasts, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday. That said, the monthly PPI dropped to the lowest levels since May 2020, to -0.5% compared to 1.0% expected and 0.2% prior, which in turn signaled more easing of inflation fears.
In addition to the receding inflation woes, the softer prints of the US Weekly Jobless Claims also portrayed improvement in the employment scenario, tracking the recent job numbers from the world’s largest economy, which in turn helped to build the risk-on mood. That said, US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 262K for the week ending August 6 versus 263K expected and downwardly revised 248K prior.
Even so, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly mentioned that she is open to a 75bps rate hike in September. Previously, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans sounded grim. That said, Fed’s Kashkari mentioned that he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023. Further, Fed policymaker Evens stated, “The economy is almost surely a little more fragile, but would take something adverse to trigger a recession.” Fed’s Evans also called inflation "unacceptably" high.
On a different page, US President Joe Biden’s pause in announcing tariff relaxations to China, actually the removal of the Trump-era tariffs, gain major attention and renew the Sino-US tussles to weigh on the market sentiment. Additionally, Additionally, a jump in the coronavirus cases from China, to 700 new confirmed cases in the mainland on August 10 versus 444 a day earlier, also roil the sentiment. Furthermore, Taiwan’s criticism of the “One China” policy and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s support for Taipei also challenged the market optimism.
It should be noted that the cautious mood ahead of the preliminary readings of the UK’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August also challenge the market’s optimism.
To sum up, recently softer US inflation data fail to keep the markets happy for long, which in turn highlights today’s scheduled statistics for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: A test of sacred 61.8% Fibo at 0.7050 looks imminent
The AUD/USD pair has declined gradually below 0.7100 after printing a high of 0.7135 on Thursday. The asset has tumbled after sensing exhaustion in the upside momentum. However, that doesn’t warrant a bearish reversal for now but a corrective move, which is healthy for a decent uptrend.
USD/JPY: Bulls move in for the kill, 134 the figure eyed
USD/JPY are taking over in a bid for the greenback. The pair breakout could see the price move in on the neckline before the day is out for a test above 134 the figure. USD/JPY has been picked up by the bulls at a discount and is on the verge of a significant bullish correction.
Gold sellers seek acceptance below $1,800 ahead of US Michigan CSI
Gold price remain mildly offered as bears attack short-term key support line. Market’s inaction amid a light calendar restricts immediate XAU/USD moves. Inflation, Fed and China are in focus after the recent risk-positive data stream.
This subtle cue suggests Shiba Inu price will see a tumble
Shiba Inu price is presenting quite the tug of war battle during the second trading week of August. Previous outlooks have prophesied on both bearish and bullish sides of the coin, and as of yet, no target has been successfully breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!