- Market sentiment dwindles amid economic fears, pre-ECB anxiety.
- S&P 500 Futures retreat from monthly high, US 10-year Treasury yields extend previous day’s pullback.
- Firmer inflation also weigh on risk appetite amid a light calendar.
- ECB is expected to announce 0.25% rate hike but fears of economic slowdown in the bloc keep optimists away.
Global markets remain cautious during Thursday’s Asian session, extending the previous day’s turbulence forward, as traders await the key monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB). Also exerting downside pressure on the risk appetite are the fears of economic slowdown and central banks’ aggression, due to firmer inflation.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.15% intraday while reversing from a six-week high to 3,956 at the latest. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields also stretch Wednesday’s pullback from the weekly top to 3.02%, down 1.5 basis points (bps) by the press time.
It’s worth noting that Wall Street benchmarks managed to post another positive day, despite retreating before the close on negative news concerning the US jobs from top-tier firms including Google and Ford.
Recently, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) slashed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next, per Reuters. The news cites the economic fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and aggressive tightening by global central banks to tame inflation as the key catalysts. “Downgrading its 2022 forecast for the third time, the ADB said it now expects the bloc's combined economy, which includes China and India, to expand 4.6%, slower than its 5.2% projection in April,” mentions Reuters.
On Wednesday, lowered its growth forecasts for Germany to 1.2% for 2022 and 0.8% for 2023. In its previous forecast, the IMF was expecting the German economy to grow by 2% in both years.
Behind the IMF forecasts are the recent fears surrounding Russia’s gas supplies to the bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that it was a likely scenario that there could be a full cut-off of Russian gas, as reported by Reuters. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned that they are yet to see in which condition the equipment for Nord Stream 1 will be after returning from maintenance, per Reuters.
Elsewhere, the record inflation from the UK, a firmer CPI from Canada and Italy’s political crisis were also weighing on the market sentiment. Additionally, covid fears from China and a blackout period for the Fed appear a burden on the market players. It should be noted that the latest Reuters poll hints at 0.75% Fed rate hike and 40% chance of the US recession.
Given the return of recession fears, as well as firmer inflation and hopes of central banks’ aggression, risk appetite is likely to remain softer, which in turn could help the safe-haven assets like the US dollar. However, today’s ECB meeting will be crucial as the bloc’s central bank faces multiple challenges as it tries to defend the Euro.
Also read: Forex Today: Sentiment sours amid recession fears and ahead of the ECB
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range below 0.6900 on disappointing Aussie data
AUD/USD is sticking to its range play below 0.6900 after the Australian NAB Business Confidence dipped in Q2. The US dollar remains on the defensive despite a cautious market mood.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 138.00 ahead of BOJ decision
USD/JPY is consolidating gains between 138.00 and 138.50, as investors await the BOJ policy decision for a clear direction. The BOJ is likely to stick with its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, with the yen likely to lose further amid the widening Fed-BOJ divergence.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry. Solana price currently trades at $42.70. Invalidation of the macro downtrend thesis remains at $50.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!