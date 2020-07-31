S&P 500: Futures use earnings reports to combat broad risk-off above 3,250

- S&P 500 Futures recede upside momentum around 3,273.
- Upbeat earnings from tech giants helped buyers begin the Friday on a positive note.
- Virus woes, doubts over US fiscal package join recently downbeat American data to favor the risk-off mood.
- Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index could offer near-term direction.
S&P 500 Futures ease from the early-Asian highs near 3,273 to 3,260 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The risk barometer previously cheered upbeat earnings from the global technology companies. However, the latest concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), US fiscal package and Presidential election question the earlier risk-on mood.
Shares of Amazon, Apple and Facebook rose the previous day on Wall Street after the second quarter (Q2) earnings from the big tech companies pleased traders and helped Nasdaq to differ from the rest. The tech-concentrated index marked 0.43% gained against 0.85% and -0.38% figures by Dow Jones and S&P 500 by Thursday’s closing.
Even so, markets remain pessimistic as figures from Texas and China’s Xinjiang keeps telling that the worst is yet to come from the virus. While Texas marked the record death toll of 322 on Thursday, China’s Xinjiang flashes 112 new cases with Mainland China’s 127 numbers.
Elsewhere, US policymakers are nowhere close to the much-awaited fiscal plans. On Thursday’s Senate, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell cited hopes of an announcement on the unemployment claim benefits and the deal by the weekend. However, the recent updates from the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadow defy any such chances even if Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is optimistic.
Additionally, US President Donald Trump pushed to postpones the November month’s Presidential elections, while citing mail-in ballots, but couldn’t gain any accolades. Furthermore, the Sino-American tussle and the US dollar index (DXY) plunge to the fresh low since May 2018 also favors the risk aversion wave.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields revisit the lowest since March, also the record bottom near 0.536% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific also print losses.
Traders may now wait for China’s official PMI data for immediate direction whereas qualitative risk catalysts could keep the driver’s seat ahead of the second-tier activity and consumer sentiment data from the US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.