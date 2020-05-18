S&P 500 Futures, US 10-year Treasury yields drop amid risk reset

- S&P 500 Futures slip below 2,950, US 10-year Treasury yields drop over one basis point.
- Fresh updates on Aussie-China tussle, a rocket attack in Baghdad’s green zone check previous risk-on sentiment.
- Markets cheered news of virus cure, further stimulus during the week’s start.
- Fed Chair Powell’s testimony will be the key.
S&P 500 Futures decline to 2,946, down 1.4 points or 0.05% whereas US 10-year Treasury yields slip below 0.73% while marking 1.6 basis points (bps) of a fall during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The risk barometers are likely to have hit by the latest headlines concerning Aussie-China tension and missile attack in Baghdad’s green zone.
China confirms 80.5% tariffs on Australian barley during its latest anti-Aussie move. The dragon nation banned imports of four meat processors from Australia during the last week. China’s anti-trade steps are likely retaliation to the Aussie PM Scott Morrison’s push for an investigation into the virus outbreak. However, the world’s second-largest economy defies any such claims. Even so, Australia’s Agriculture Minister recently said that there is no trade war with China.
Additionally, unconfirmed reports of a rocket attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone also seem to have capped the market’s previous risk-on sentiment.
It’s worth mentioning that reports of success during the initial trials of Moderna’s coronavirus (COVID-19) drug as well as signals of increased stimulus from the Fed, BOE and Europe contributed to the market’s optimism the previous day.
Also likely to have added to the optimism could be increasing odds that China is back to pre-virus conditions and is set to increase the commodity consumption.
Looking forward, trade/virus updates will remain as the key but the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony shouldn’t be missed. The event at 14:00 GMT will be closely observed for further clarification on the US central bank’s outlook for additional stimulus as well as negative rates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the RBA minutes and how might they affect AUD/USD?
While the RBA is in no mood to step back from monetary policy easing, as it shouldn’t considering the coronavirus (COVID-19) led crisis, any upbeat comments from the statement could help AUD/USD to extend the latest run-up.
USD/JPY retreats from weekly top, still above 107.00, amid mixed signals
USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s gains farther beyond 107.50. Japan’s Industrial Production, trade/virus updates will be the key ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold holds support above $1,730 following a the flush-out of weak hands
Gold prices ended lower on Monday as markets flipped risk-on pertaining to some upbeat news surrounding developments towards a COVID-19 vaccine. Underlying risks support gold, but TDS are not expecting gold to break materially higher just yet.
Oil: Short-term rising channel keep WTI buyers hopeful above $32.00
WTI June Futures step back from the intraday high of $32.91. The black gold remains 3.32% positive on a day. The oil benchmark surged to $33.10, a nine-week high, on Monday. Overbought RSI conditions offer intermediate pullback.
Currencies rally as Stocks soar on vaccine, Powell optimism
Investors have a number of reasons to feel optimistic at the start of this new trading week and their positive sentiment is reflected in the strong moves in equities and currencies.