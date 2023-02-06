S&P 500 Futures, Treasury bond yields portray risk aversion amid US-China tension, Fed concerns

- Market sentiment remains downbeat as China-linked fears join fresh hawkish concerns over Fed.
- S&P 500 Futures extend pullback from the late August 2022 peak.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields grind higher after posting the biggest weekly gains in a year.
- Fed Chair Powell’s speech, US consumer sentiment data eyed for clear directions.
Risk profile remains weak as traders take a breather after a volatile week. That said, fears emanating from China and the US data keep the bears hopeful during early Monday.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since August, down 0.30% intraday near 4,140 by the press time. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain firmer for the third consecutive day, to 3.56% by the press time, following the biggest weekly jump since late September 2022.
The sour sentiment could be linked to the weekend headlines suggesting the US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The same renews the Sino-American tension ahead of US Secretary of State’s visit to Beijing. “China protested the response as an ‘obvious overreaction’,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, the Fed announced 0.25% dovish rate hike but managed to regain the hawks’ attention following the strong US jobs report and activity data. That said, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) surprised markets by revealing that the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 517K in January, versus 185K expected and 260K (upwardly revised) prior. It’s worth noting that the Unemployment Rate also dropped to 3.4% from 3.5% prior and 3.6% expected but the Average Hourly Earnings eased during the stated month. Furthermore, the rebound in the US ISM Services PMI from 49.2 to 55.2, versus 50.4 expected, also underpinned the rebound in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous weekly rebound from the lowest levels since April 2022 while prices of Crude oil and Gold remain pressured amid the risk-off mood.
It should be noted that stocks in China see the red as the headlines China A50 drops over 2.0% while Hang Seng is also down 1.90% by the press time.
Moving on, updates from this week’s US diplomat’s visit to China will be more important for immediate directions ahead of Tuesday’s speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powel. Following that, Friday’s US UoM Consumer Sentiment Index for February, as well as the University of Michigan's 5-year Consumer Inflation expectations, will be crucial for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6900 on lower-than-expected decline in Australian Retail Sales
The AUD/USD pair has attempted a recovery of around 0.6900 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported a lower-than-expected contraction in the Retail Sales data for the fourth quarter of CY2022. The economic data has contracted by 0.2% while the street was expected a contraction by 0.6%.
USD/JPY consolidates the rally below 132.50 on BoJ nominaton reports
USD/JPY is consolidating the opening gap rally that hit a high near 132.50 in Asia this Monday. The Japanese yen remains heavy amid a Bloomberg report that Masayoshi Amamiya as the next BoJ Governor would be bullish for bonds and weigh on the yen and local financial stocks.
Gold exposes to $1,850 as yields strengthen amid hawkish Fed bets
Gold price (XAU/USD) has resumed its downside journey after a short-lived pullback to near $1,870.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is exposed to the critical support of $1,850.00 amid a sheer decline in US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields have escalated their recovery to near 3.57%.
Why Bitcoin is still in a bear market and what this means for BTC price
Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, according to analysts, despite the massive rally of January. The selling pressure on the asset has reduced, with miner inflow to exchanges declining to multi-year lows. Despite the bullish catalysts, analysts are waiting a year post the 2022 bear market rally to conclude that the bearish phase is now behind us.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.