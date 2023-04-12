S&P 500 Futures, Treasury bond yields portray cautious optimism ahead of US inflation, Fed Minutes

- Market sentiment remains mildly positive even as challenges to risk appetite unearth of late.
- S&P 500 Futures snap two-day downtrend with minor gains, US Treasury bond yields pause recent rebound.
- Mixed Fed talks, upbeat US inflation expectations and geopolitical tension weigh on the risk profile.
- Easing hawkish Fed bets, hopes of improvement in growth prospects add strength to the upbeat mood.
Risk appetite remains mildly positive as traders discuss an imminent pause to the rate hike trajectory amid easing inflation woes. Adding strength to the optimism could be the recently mixed hawkish Fed bets. However, upbeat inflation expectations and geopolitical concerns prod the sentiment.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures remain directionless around 4,138 after a mixed Wall Street close. Further, the US Treasury bond yields grind higher and prod the US Dollar sellers. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind higher around 3.43% and 4.03 during a four-day and five-day uptrend respectively. Elsewhere, the Chinese Treasury bond yields drop to the lowest in five months and allow traders to remain hopeful.
Recently, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari teases US Dollar bulls as he said, “2% inflation target should not be changed.”
However, other Fed policymakers have flagged mixed concerns of late and favored optimists. Among them, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that the Federal Reserve will continue to look closely at available data to determine what, if any, additional actions they may need to take. Before him, New York Fed President John Williams said that if inflation comes down, we will have to lower rates. Furthermore, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, said on Tuesday that they need to be cautious about raising interest rates after recent development in the banking sector.
It should be noted that the firmer US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also challenge the US Dollar bulls and the market optimists of late. That said, the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) jumped to the highest levels since April 03 while renewing the weekly tops with 2.29% and 2.36% figures by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Elsewhere, the IMF revised down global real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 to 2.8% from 2.9% in January's report. However, the global lender defends the major central banks’ fight against inflation and defends the hawks, as well as the yields by teasing recession fears.
Moving on, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March and the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting will be crucial for the market players to watch as hawkish bets on the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May recede of late.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar weakens before key US inflation data
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.