S&P 500 futures trades near session highs as the US Vice Presidential Debate concludes

Equities remain bid on hopes for additional US stimulus.

The Vice Presidential debate did not offer any surprises to the market.

The futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading near session highs and Japan's Nikkei index has risen to eight-month highs.

At press time, the S&P 500 futures are trading at 3417, representing a 0.32% gain on the day, having put in a high of 3,420 early today.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei is trading at 23,636, the highest level since Feb. 21.

Stock markets, which came under pressure earlier this week on President Trump's decision to abort fiscal stimulus talks, have regained poise in the last 24 hours, courtesy of Trump's call for partial stimulus.

The Vice Presidential debate saw Democrat's Kamal Harris and the incumbent Mike Pence discuss the economy, climate change, coronavirus crisis, and election integrity.

While Harris accused the Trump administration of failing to control the coronavirus and destroying jobs, Pence defended Trump's quick actions in February and March, which according to him, prevented bigger coronavirus-induced damage.

However, the debate has failed to elicit a strong reaction from markets, possibly because the comments from both sides were on the expected lines.