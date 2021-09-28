S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street losses amid chatters over Fed Chair Powell, Evergrande

- S&P 500 Futures print mild losses, takes offers to refresh intraday low of late.
- Deadlock over US debt limit, stimulus join Powell’s readiness for tapering to challenge bulls.
- Shenzen government’s investigation of Evergrande assets contrasts PBOC-led optimism.
- Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, risk catalysts will be the key.
S&P 500 Futures take offers around 4,425, down 0.18% intraday during early Tuesday. In doing so, the risk barometer follows mixed catalysts to extend Wall Street losses.
Among the risk-negative headlines are related to the US debt limit extension and infrastructures spending bill. Earlier in Asia, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed for swift address to the debt limit issue after the Senate’s failures to advance a measure to suspend the federal debt ceiling and avoid a partial government shutdown. However, US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats will take further action this week to avoid a government shutdown and debt default. Furthermore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed optimism to tackle the deadlock of the US infrastructure stimulus bill the previous day but hinted at a lesser figure than President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion push.
On a different page, the prepared remarks of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for today’s testimony show the readiness of the US central banker to dial back the easy money amid heating inflation and employment recovery.
Goldman Sachs cuts China's GDP while the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) hints at a new threat to the chip shortage, namely power cuts in Beijing. However, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) indirectly hinted at supporting the real-estate firm the previous day while supporting the view to keep liquidity reasonably ample. It should be noted that the Shenzen government analyzes Evergrande assets and recently urged the real-estate player to pay to investors.
Elsewhere, Australia sounds optimistic over reaching the vaccination target of 80% while Japan is also up for removing the virus-led emergencies from Tokyo and 18 other prefectures.
It’s worth noting that the US Durable Goods Orders came in better than forecast the previous day while the Fedspeak kept taper tantrums on the table, which in turn offered a mixed closing by the Wall Street benchmarks.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields ease from the fresh three-month high of 1.50% to 1.48% by the press time.
Looking forward, actual testimony by the Fed Chair Powell, speech from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and developments concerning the aforementioned issues should be watched for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Scalping target achieved
EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. At this juncture, the bears will be taking profits and unless daily support gives at 1.1683 that could be all from the bears for now and until Europe comes online.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.
Ripple to plunge to $0.70
XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: Unhappy but still spending
Consumer Confidence expected to rise slightly to 114.5 in September. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February. Weak Consumer Confidence did not damage August Retail Sales or Durable Goods Orders.