S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street gains to attack 4,200

- S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid Tuesday’s quiet session in Asia.
- Wall Street benchmarks cheered downbeat Treasury yields, Nasdaq gained the most.
- Fed’s George renews reflation fears, light calendar probes momentum.
S&P 500 Futures remains positive for the second consecutive day, up 0.13% around 4,198 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the risk barometer follows US share-market performance amid a sluggish day with fewer catalysts.
Also challenging the market mood could be recent comments from Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George who cited the risk of higher inflation and probed the earlier comments by the Fed officials terming reflation as a temporary risk.
Challenges to US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan, despite trimming the total outlay to $1.7 trillion, could also be traced to the dull market mood. Global policymakers seem not impressed by Biden’s idea of 15% corporate tax, which in turn could offer a bumpy road to his aid packages at home.
Elsewhere, European Union levies fresh sanctions on Belarus after airplane hijacking while Iran and China are up for a good oil deal.
On Monday, global markets cheered downbeat activity numbers from Chicago Fed as well as comments favoring no need for tapering talks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. The same weighed on the US 10-year Treasury yields, around 1.60% by the press time, not to forget the Wall Street benchmarks.
Read: Wall Street Close: Bulls cheer Treasury yields retreat
Moving on, headlines concerning the inflation and the Fed’s next moves can entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data for April. Meanwhile, US Durable Goods Orders, second reading of Q1 GDP and the second-tier housing, as well as employment, figures should be observed for intermediate moves.
Overall, investors are interested in seeing fewer hurdles for Fed’s easy money and no plan for tapering to extend the risk-on mood. Additionally, covid headlines and China relating updates may also be watched.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Holds gains above 1.2200 inside weekly trading range
EUR/USD stays firmer, attacks the short-term range’s resistance line. EUR/USD takes round to 1.2220 amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The currency major keeps Friday’s recovery moves inside a one-week-long rectangle.
GBP/USD: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.
Gold keeps chipping away at critical resistance
Gold is firm at the start of the week, testing critical resistance. The price of gold is rising 0.11% at the time of writing, riding the 10 and 20 EMAs on the 4-hour chart while the greenback languishes near four-month lows.
Ethereum price rebounds decisively as ETH pursues environmentally friendly solution
Ethereum price has catapulted almost 27% today after closing last week with the most significant weekly loss since trading began. At the time of writing, the 27% gain would be the largest one-day gain since December 12, 2017.
Bearish pattern for stocks beginning to emerge
Stocks closed above the 10 day MA on Thursday. They delivered bullish follow through on Monday, which caused the 10 day MA to begin to flatten. So we can label day 48 as the DCL.