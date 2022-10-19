- Market sentiment remains positive amid sluggish Asian session, light calendar.
- S&P 500 Futures stays firmer after US equities cheered upbeat earnings from Goldman, Netflix.
- Headlines from China, Russia have also been risk-positive even if UK Chancellor Hunt-inspired optimism fades in Britain.
The risk profile remains positive during the third consecutive day on early Wednesday even as a lack of major data/events restricts the market moves of late.
While portraying the sentiment, the S&P 500 Futures rise nearly 1.0% intraday to poke a two-week high, tracking Wall Street’s second daily gain, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields add two basis points (bps) near 4.0% mark at the latest. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains sidelined near 112.00 while crude oil recovers from a 12-day low marked the previous day, up 0.55% on the day near $84.15 as we write.
Wall Street closed with gains for the second consecutive day, led by S&P 500, as upbeat earnings from Goldman Sachs and Netflix joined Lockheed Martin to please bulls amid mixed US data. That said, US Industrial Production for September improved but the NAHB Housing Market Index for October dropped, respectively around 0.4% MoM and 38 versus the market expectations of 0.1% and 43 in that order.
Elsewhere, headlines suggesting the Russian soldiers’ struggle in Ukraine and UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ability to ward off the recession woes seem to propel the market’s optimism of late.
It should be noted that Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said earlier in the day, “Until I see some compelling evidence that core inflation has at least peaked, not ready to declare a pause in rate hikes.” With this, the market's price in 94% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November and keep the DXY bulls hopeful despite the latest weakness.
Moving on, the second-tier US data, mainly relating to housing, will join Fedspeak to direct short-term market moves. Also important will be the inflation numbers from the UK, Canada and Europe.
Also read: Where inflation stands and what to expect, overview of 8 major currencies
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds above 149.00 on BOJ, weaker USD, Japan intervention eyed
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens on Wednesday. The pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays at the lowest levels in over 30 years vs. the USD.
AUD/USD stays firmer above 0.6300 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is defending the previous day’s upside break of the 10-DMA hurdle while clinging to gains above 0.6300. The aussie capitalizes on a risk-on mood, as the US dollar continues to suffer despite stabilizing Treasury yields.
Gold continues sideways performance around $1,650, market mood still solid
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the critical hurdle of $1,650.00. The gold prices are still inside the woods as firmer yields are capping the upside while the upbeat market sentiment is defending the downside.
Bitcoin price to provide a buying opportunity before rallying to $20,500
Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 30-day EMA at $19,508 on October 17, resulting in a pullback. This retracement could knock BTC down to an opportunity zone, extending from $18,934 to $18,345-. A daily candlestick close below $17,593 will invalidate the bullish thesis for the big crypto.
Where inflation stands and what to expect, overview of 8 major currencies Premium
Five out of eight major currencies face inflation reports this week. With accelerating costs and rising rates, every publication makes a difference to currencies. Here is the state of inflation and currencies in a busy week.